Royal Bank of Canada Lowers SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$35.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.62.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of TSE:SNC opened at C$24.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$21.27 and a one year high of C$38.25. The company has a market cap of C$4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.94.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.81 billion. Analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.8700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

