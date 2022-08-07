Royal Bank of Canada Raises BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target to C$5.25

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.95 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a C$5.75 target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.35 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.10.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 3.2 %

ERE.UN opened at C$3.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.60, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.37. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$3.29 and a 1-year high of C$5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$323.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.