Royal Bank of Canada Raises DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $100.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DASH. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.62.

DoorDash Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $80.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.18. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $257.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.35 and its 200-day moving average is $86.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $851,456.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,667 shares in the company, valued at $16,634,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 9,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $583,970.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 178,214 shares in the company, valued at $11,498,367.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $851,456.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 261,667 shares in the company, valued at $16,634,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,358 shares of company stock worth $12,609,622. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth $209,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $63,342,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $1,638,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $1,340,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

