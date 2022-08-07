Royal Bank of Canada Raises Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target to C$36.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on QBR.B. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities set a C$36.00 price target on Quebecor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised Quebecor to a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, June 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.13.

Shares of QBR.B stock opened at C$27.98 on Friday. Quebecor has a 12 month low of C$26.03 and a 12 month high of C$32.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.16. The firm has a market cap of C$4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.67.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

