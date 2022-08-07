Royal Bank of Canada Raises Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$40.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.67.

SAP opened at C$33.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$14.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.98. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$24.61 and a 1-year high of C$37.09.

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Haig Poutchigian bought 3,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.03 per share, with a total value of C$89,982.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,269.23. In related news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total value of C$998,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,325,254.90. Also, Director Haig Poutchigian bought 3,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$27.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,982.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$236,269.23.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

