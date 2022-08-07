Royal Bank of Canada Trims Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Target Price to C$2,600.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2,700.00 to C$2,600.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,450.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC lowered their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,900.00 to C$2,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 price target on Constellation Software and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2,407.14.

CSU stock opened at C$2,150.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$1,793.93 and a 1 year high of C$2,385.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1,964.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2,048.08.

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$15.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$16.61 by C($0.81). The firm had revenue of C$2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.99 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 84.9100024 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

