Royce & Associates LP Acquires 25,000 Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,400 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in MarketWise were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketWise by 252.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MarketWise by 612.1% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 402,994 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 346,399 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in MarketWise during the first quarter worth $261,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in MarketWise by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $11,076,000 after buying an additional 452,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in MarketWise during the fourth quarter worth $3,290,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketWise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 20,770 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $50,886.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 260,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 720,112 shares of company stock worth $1,913,170 over the last three months. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MKTW opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03. MarketWise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $13.71.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

