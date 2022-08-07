Royce & Associates LP Acquires 3,743 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $324,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,701. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

CPK opened at $132.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $117.43 and a 52 week high of $146.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.54%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

