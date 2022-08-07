Royce & Associates LP Acquires 4,790 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,578,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 435,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 27,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 145,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 115,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $54.90. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.71.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $362.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

In other Green Dot news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $181,448.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,714 shares of company stock worth $220,024. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

