Royce & Associates LP Acquires 67,439 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) by 368.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,735 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 67,439 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FF. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of FutureFuel by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of FutureFuel by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,269 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FutureFuel by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FF opened at $7.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.70. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05.

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.26 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 7.03%.

In other FutureFuel news, major shareholder St. Albans Global Management, purchased 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $108,195.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,085,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,974,577. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

