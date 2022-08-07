Royce & Associates LP Acquires 7,779 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 563,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 146,630 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 379,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 61,908 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 525,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 57,996 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 312,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 50,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 23,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,939,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,561,518.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNW opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $4.61.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

