Royce & Associates LP Acquires New Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,315 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 80.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 11.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the first quarter worth $164,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth $714,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the first quarter worth $217,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Matson

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total value of $454,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,332,489.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $193,986.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,342,122.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total transaction of $454,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,332,489.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,983 shares of company stock worth $1,872,821 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Matson Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MATX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $82.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.14 and its 200-day moving average is $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.76. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $125.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Matson had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 79.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 3.69%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

