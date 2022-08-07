Royce & Associates LP Acquires Shares of 11,900 IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. bought a new stake in IDT in the first quarter worth approximately $15,953,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in IDT in the 4th quarter valued at $2,115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDT in the 4th quarter valued at $2,072,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDT by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDT in the 4th quarter valued at $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IDT opened at $26.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.18. IDT Co. has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $67.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average is $30.39.

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $328.35 million for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 16.96%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of IDT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

