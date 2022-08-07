Royce & Associates LP Acquires Shares of 20,380 NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,380 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

