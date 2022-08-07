Royce & Associates LP Acquires Shares of 29,078 Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 2,301.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,576 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $252,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 160.8% in the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 33,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HA opened at $16.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.03. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $827.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.91.

HA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

