Royce & Associates LP Acquires Shares of 8,757 LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.20. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $60.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

