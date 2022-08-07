Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,937 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the first quarter worth $211,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EB. Truist Financial cut their price target on Eventbrite to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eventbrite from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Eventbrite stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

