Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stock Holdings in BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) by 200.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 320,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,959 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in BiomX were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of PHGE stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The company has a market cap of $25.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on BiomX from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

