Royce & Associates LP Buys 20,891 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,891 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,863,000 after acquiring an additional 38,169 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,332,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,555,000 after buying an additional 158,006 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 19.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,495,000 after buying an additional 198,094 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,073,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 351,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 24,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

HFWA opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $27.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 38.01%.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $141,290.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,760.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded Heritage Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

