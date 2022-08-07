Royce & Associates LP Buys 98,000 Shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Cytosorbents were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 316.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cytosorbents from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of CTSO stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. Cytosorbents Co. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $9.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $91.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.37.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

