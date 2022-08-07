Royce & Associates LP Buys Shares of 29,104 Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 29,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $952,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of MPB stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $465.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.40. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $33.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.47%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Abel purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $86,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,179.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 3,612 shares of company stock worth $102,056 over the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

