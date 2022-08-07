Royce & Associates LP Decreases Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,413 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.7% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. 18.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Shares of CENT stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.46. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $57.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $954.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

