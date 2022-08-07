Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566,668 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,143,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,682,000 after purchasing an additional 110,073 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at $50,808,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,976,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,962,000 after purchasing an additional 59,905 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,141 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCII has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Rent-A-Center from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lowered Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Rent-A-Center Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $28.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 1.67. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 1.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rent-A-Center

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $25,303.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,591.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rent-A-Center

(Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

