Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stock Holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 192,220 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NPK. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 133,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,983,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries Stock Performance

National Presto Industries stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.99 and a fifty-two week high of $92.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.88. The company has a market capitalization of $521.35 million, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

National Presto Industries Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

(Get Rating)

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Featured Stories

