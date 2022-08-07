Royce & Associates LP Grows Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) by 134.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,778 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Liquidity Services by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Liquidity Services by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Shares of LQDT opened at $17.89 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.28 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 23.53%.

In related news, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 7,915 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $177,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

