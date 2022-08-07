Royce & Associates LP Has $428,000 Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,725 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLX. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Capital One Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $605.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.93. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

