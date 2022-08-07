Royce & Associates LP Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction Price Performance

Granite Construction stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average is $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.45 and a beta of 1.33. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.98.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

About Granite Construction

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.55%.

(Get Rating)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.