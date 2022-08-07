Royce & Associates LP Has $486,000 Stock Holdings in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Cato were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cato during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cato by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cato during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cato during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cato during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cato stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.87. The Cato Co. has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.13.

Cato ( NYSE:CATO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Cato had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $206.72 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Cato’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CATO shares. TheStreet raised Cato from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Cato from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

