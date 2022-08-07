Royce & Associates LP Has $549,000 Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,580 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

NYSE:RHI opened at $78.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.61. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHI. BMO Capital Markets lowered Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

