Royce & Associates LP Has $587,000 Stock Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,656 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MODV. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of ModivCare by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ModivCare stock opened at $105.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.83. ModivCare Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $211.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.58.

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.77 million. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 26.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MODV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens restated an “initiates” rating on shares of ModivCare in a research report on Wednesday.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

