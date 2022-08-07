Royce & Associates LP Has $634,000 Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,491 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in AZEK were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 839.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 742,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,335,000 after buying an additional 663,460 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,491,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,225,000 after buying an additional 148,205 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AZEK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZEK shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on AZEK from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Zelman & Associates raised AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stephens set a $20.00 price objective on AZEK in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.89. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $46.56.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.73 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.