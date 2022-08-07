Royce & Associates LP Has $664,000 Stock Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $845,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,785,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Trustmark by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $32.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average is $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Trustmark Co. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $35.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $168.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Trustmark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

