Royce & Associates LP Has $671,000 Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

Cogent Communications Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $58.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41 and a beta of 0.30. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.28.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.68 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.80%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,887 shares in the company, valued at $782,498.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,120 shares of company stock worth $608,398. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.