Royce & Associates LP Has $843,000 Stock Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Turning Point Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $24.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.34. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $52.17. The firm has a market cap of $439.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.86 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

About Turning Point Brands

(Get Rating)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Stories

