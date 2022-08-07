Royce & Associates LP Has $942,000 Stock Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,879 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $60,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,850.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $185,185. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Guggenheim upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,750.75 and a beta of 1.07. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $21.87.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $151.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

