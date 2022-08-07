Royce & Associates LP Invests $392,000 in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 22.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 29,097 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ViewRay by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its holdings in ViewRay by 27.5% in the first quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,172,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 252,662 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ViewRay by 29.2% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in ViewRay by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 86,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 34,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ViewRay

In other news, Director Caley Castelein acquired 1,065,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,705,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,545,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,824. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ViewRay news, Director Brian K. Roberts bought 16,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $47,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 147,761 shares in the company, valued at $440,327.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caley Castelein bought 1,065,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $2,705,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,545,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,824. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,231,000 shares of company stock worth $3,149,280 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Stock Performance

Shares of ViewRay stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. ViewRay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 131.20% and a negative return on equity of 75.54%. The business had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRAY shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of ViewRay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ViewRay from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

ViewRay Profile

(Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

Further Reading

