Royce & Associates LP Invests $398,000 in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at $48,112,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,942,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,297,000 after acquiring an additional 698,597 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 797.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,319,000 after acquiring an additional 634,285 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 1,267.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 377,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after acquiring an additional 349,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,312,000 after acquiring an additional 204,226 shares in the last quarter.

CDXS opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $571.38 million, a P/E ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.61. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $42.01.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.86 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $396,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

CDXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark set a $20.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Codexis from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

