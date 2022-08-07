Royce & Associates LP Invests $566,000 in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in SPX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SPX by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,370,000 after acquiring an additional 42,505 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPX in the fourth quarter worth $2,469,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in SPX by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in SPX by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,159,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,190,000 after acquiring an additional 25,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

SPX stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. SPX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.90 million. SPX had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 27.91%. SPX’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPXC. StockNews.com cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet raised SPX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 12,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $684,452.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

