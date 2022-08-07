Royce & Associates LP Invests $647,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCX. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.60. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

