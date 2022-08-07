Royce & Associates LP Invests $684,000 in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLVM. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SLVM opened at $39.03 on Friday. Sylvamo Co. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

