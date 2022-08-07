Royce & Associates LP Lowers Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,060 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the first quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

CLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $723.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.95. Clearwater Paper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $365,195.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

