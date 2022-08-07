Royce & Associates LP Lowers Stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,060 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in AMC Networks by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in AMC Networks by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in AMC Networks by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in AMC Networks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AMC Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $28.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average of $36.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $56.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $712.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.80 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 45.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

About AMC Networks

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.