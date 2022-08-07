Royce & Associates LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Doximity were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter worth about $82,385,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,449,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,683,000 after buying an additional 184,757 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 530.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,079,000 after buying an additional 840,553 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 680.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,781,000 after buying an additional 604,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter worth about $34,559,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

In related news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.19 per share, for a total transaction of $482,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 197,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,363,190.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $107.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.01.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Doximity had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

