Royce & Associates LP Makes New $399,000 Investment in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAPS. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in WM Technology by 6,347.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,100,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,201 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $3,942,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $2,828,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its position in WM Technology by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 602,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 300,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,658,000. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at WM Technology

In other news, CEO Christopher Beals sold 29,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $161,047.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,542.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WM Technology news, CFO Arden Lee sold 27,990 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $153,105.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 552,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,005.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Beals sold 29,442 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $161,047.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,542.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,745 shares of company stock valued at $537,430 in the last quarter.

WM Technology Price Performance

WM Technology stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.62. WM Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $16.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 million. WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 133.55% and a net margin of 22.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

