Royce & Associates LP Makes New $509,000 Investment in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 8,089 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $607,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.31. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.55. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 68.47%. The firm had revenue of $378.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

