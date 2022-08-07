Royce & Associates LP Makes New $653,000 Investment in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Universal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 54,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $127,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,288 shares in the company, valued at $784,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Universal news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $252,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,020.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $127,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,288 shares in the company, valued at $784,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $605,640 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Stock Performance

Universal stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day moving average of $57.14. Universal Co. has a 52 week low of $46.24 and a 52 week high of $64.13.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $646.97 million for the quarter.

Universal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.80%.

Universal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.