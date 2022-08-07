Royce & Associates LP Makes New $818,000 Investment in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

Shares of KRP stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 41.55%. The firm had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.73 million. On average, analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.54%. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.07%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.