Royce & Associates LP Makes New Investment in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELF. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,394,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,314,000 after buying an additional 587,364 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,103,000 after buying an additional 200,128 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $6,112,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,278,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 909.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 181,962 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 16,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $428,830.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,039,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 16,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $428,830.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,039,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $1,441,541.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,951,561.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,480 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,868 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.51. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $37.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 1.67.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

