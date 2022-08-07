Royce & Associates LP Purchases 22,740 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 183.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,740 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $22.95 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.22.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHEN shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, President Christopher E. French purchased 11,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $250,088.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 212,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,217.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

