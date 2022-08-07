Royce & Associates LP Purchases 894 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,868,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,412,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 210,362 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 106,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,398,000. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.67. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $44.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.47.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $120.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

In other news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 10,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $397,067.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,280.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $366,462.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,005.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 10,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $397,067.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,280.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,641 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,590 over the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

